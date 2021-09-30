Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100154468
Crop unrecognizable African American male client using bank card for contactless payment with NFC technology via wireless terminal in cafe
d
By dzmat.ph
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
african americananonymousblackblurred backgroundbuybuyercafeclientcommerceconnectionconsumeconsumerismcontactlesscontemporaryconvenientcredit cardcropcustomerdigitale commerceelectronicethnicfacelessfinancefinancialgadgetmachinemalemanmodernmoneynfconlineorderpaypaymentplastic cardpurchaserestaurantretailserviceshopspendtechnologyterminaltransactiontransferunrecognizablewireless
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist