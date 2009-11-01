Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Crop teenager in knitted jacket covering eyes of happy mother on sofa while making surprise in daytime at home
Sick young woman lying on sofa and checking her body temperature with thermometer, panorama
Adult woman has a headache. Sad mature female
Top view portrait of happy senior woman relax in comfortable bed at home have fun make funny faces, overjoyed mature 60s grandmother feel excited optimistic rest in bedroom, good maturity concept
Adult woman has a headache. Sad mature female
Asian Boy Headache
Woman going crazy with work with documents. Low wages, overtime working hours, lack of career prospects concept. (Body language, gestures, psychology)
Old woman with oxygen glasses in bed in nursing home is being cared for by a nurse

See more

1861190305

See more

1861190305

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131224227

Item ID: 2131224227

Crop teenager in knitted jacket covering eyes of happy mother on sofa while making surprise in daytime at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3166 × 2000 pixels • 10.6 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 632 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 316 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mark Nazh

Mark Nazh