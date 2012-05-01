Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Crop anonymous mom and teenage girl cooking fresh vegetable salad together in kitchen while preparing healthy lunch at home
Woman wearing apron washing bell pepper in modern kitchen.
male preparing chicken for cooking
cropped shot of man holding salad leaves and smiling girlfriend standing near
male preparing chicken for cooking
Asain man cooking in the home kitchen.
Closeup man's hand with a knife cutting green onion on a wooden board.
Romantic moments. Young woman hugging husband while he cooking tasty lunch in the kitchen

See more

1707816448

See more

1707816448

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131224243

Item ID: 2131224243

Crop anonymous mom and teenage girl cooking fresh vegetable salad together in kitchen while preparing healthy lunch at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3054 × 2018 pixels • 10.2 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 661 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mark Nazh

Mark Nazh