Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CROMWELL, CT - JUNE 28: Final Round of the Travelers Championship Golfer Boo Weekley lines up his putt on the 18th green at TPC River Highlands Golf Course on June 28, 2009 in Cromwell, CT.
Photo Formats
2574 × 2448 pixels • 8.6 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 951 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 476 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.