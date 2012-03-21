Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Crocus ancyrensis is a species of flowering plant in the genus Crocus of the family Iridaceae, endemic to North and Central Turkey. It was named ancyrensis as it was first discovered in Ankara.
