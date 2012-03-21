Images

Image
Crocus ancyrensis is a species of flowering plant in the genus Crocus of the family Iridaceae, endemic to North and Central Turkey. It was named ancyrensis as it was first discovered in Ankara.
2132723623

Item ID: 2132723623

