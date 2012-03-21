Images

Image
Crocus ancyrensis is a species of flowering plant in the genus Crocus of the family Iridaceae, endemic to North and Central Turkey. It was named ancyrensis as it was first discovered in Ankara.
1391223650

1391223650

2132723621

Item ID: 2132723621

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

