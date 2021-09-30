Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084545618
Croatia. Plitvice Lakes National Park. Transparent water of the lake. Water surface texture. Copy space.
n
By natakl63
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbalkanbeautifulbeautybluecleanclearcopy spacecroatiaecologyeuropeeuropeanforestfreshnessgrassgreengreen colorhikehikinghillholidayshorizontalidyllicjourneylakelakeslandscapenationalnational parknaturalnatureoutdooroutdoorsparadiseparkplitvicerelaxriverrockstonesummertourismtraveltreetreesturquoisevacationviewwater
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist