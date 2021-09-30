Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085427099
Cristmas tree branches and bright balls on a clean pure snow for natural winter background. New year composition. Shallow depth of field. Selection focus.
P
By PJiiiJane
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbannerblurblurredbokehbranchescardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas treedecemberdecorationeveexcitingfestivalfirfungiftglitzglowglowinggraygreyhappyholidayjanuarylightloveluxurynewnew yearornamentredseasonshinysnowsnowflakesnowflakesspacestartemplatevintagewallpaperwhitewinterwintertimexmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist