Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093234020
Crispy smashed roast potatoes in cast iron skillet on dark background. Top view, copy space.
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakedblackbrowncast ironcheddarcheesechilicomfort foodcookedcrispycrustdarkdeliciousdinnerdishfoodfriedgarlicgoldengrilledhealthyherbhomemadelemonlunchmealoreganooven bakedpanpaprikaparmesanpestopotatopotatoesprovence herbsroastedrosemaryrusticsaltslicedsmashedspicedtop viewveganvegetablevegetarianveggiesvinegaryellow
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist