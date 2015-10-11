Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 438750145
Crispy Kanda bhaji/Bhajji or Pyaj Pakode or fried onion pakora, delicious street food, favourite indian snack in monsoon served with tomato ketchup and Hot Tea
Photo Formats
7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.