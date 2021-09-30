Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088824530
Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Rich Carrots Put in a white cup with plum juice, top view.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerasian foodbackgroundbarbecuecaloriescheesechickencleancloseupcookingcrispydeliciouseatfeastfermentedfreshfriedfruitgoldengourmetgreenhealthymenumergemildmixnutritionpatternperspectiveplatepoultryrecommendredriperootstocksaladsaltysauceside dishstepstyletemperaturethai foodtomatotoptraditionaluniquevegetablewarmwooden table
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist