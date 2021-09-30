Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091096142
Crisis management concept in new year 2022 . Unexpected situation effects to business and life. Hand flips wooden cubes 2021 to 2022 with text "CRISIS" on beautiful white background and copy space.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20212022backgroundbankbankruptcybusinesscollapseconceptcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19crisiscubescurrencydebtdiseaseeconomiceconomyfailurefedfederalfinancefinancialflipsfundgovernmentinflationinterventionlossmanagementmoneyoutbreakpandemicplanproblemprotectionrisksituationsolutionsolvingstockstrategysuccesssupportsurvivaltravelunemploymentunexpectedwoodenworld
Categories: Business/Finance, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist