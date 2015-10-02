Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
CRIMEA, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 26 : Members of military history club wear Russian historical uniform during historical reenactment of Crimean War near Alma river September 26, 2009 in Crimea, Ukraine.
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.