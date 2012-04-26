Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
CRIMEA, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 26 Member of military history club wears British historical uniform during historical reenactment of Crimean War near Alma river September 26, 2009 in Crimea, Ukraine
