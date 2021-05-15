Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082990739
Crimea, 15.05.2021 An old Soviet-era bus stop on a road in Crimea.
A
Related keywords
agriculturalanimal breederanimal husbandryarcharchitecturebenchbluebuildingbus stopcanopyceramiccirclecollective farmconstructioncrimeacrimeancrop productioncrossingdaydemi-islandfine artgrain growerhighwayhistoricalinfrastructurelandscapemechanicmosaicmoveoldoutdoorpaintingpassengerpeasantpeninsularoadrussiashelterskysovietstationtavridatractor drivertransporttransportationtravelviticulturistwaiting placeworkworker
Categories: Transportation
