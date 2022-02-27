Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Crema, Italy - February 27, 2022: Carnival market scene in the Cathedral (Duomo) square, with locals and visitors, in Crema, Lombardy, Northern Italy
Formats
3200 × 4800 pixels • 10.7 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG