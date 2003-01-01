Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2081350933
Creative layout made of plants and leaves. Christmas decoration. Nature and holidays concept. Floral Greeting card. Green background with paper card note. Nature Trendy Decorative Design. Evergreen
Photo Formats
4480 × 4480 pixels • 14.9 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG