Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Creative dog portrait in the outdoors. Smiling Alaskan Malamute female with bright brown eyes sitting on withered leaves. Selective focus on the details, blurred background.
Formats
5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG