Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Creative design. Contemporary art collage. Male hand holding beer bootle with drawn cartoon eyes isolated on blue background. Concept of festival, holiday, party, alcohol drinks, Oktoberfest design
Formats
6500 × 7500 pixels • 21.7 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG
867 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
434 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG