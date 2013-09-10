Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Creative colorful design. Male hand holding wine glass with drawn cartoon face isolated over blue background. Concept of celebration, event, holiday, party, alcohol drink. Copy space for ad
Women's hand holds a wineglass with a red wine. Isolated vector illustration flat design.
Man chatting with smartphone Social media and communication Concept
a chef with a glass of wine and a plate
wineglass in hand with flowing red wine against the blue sky
Businessman with magnifying glass isolated icon. Business project and realization vector illustration in flat design.
A woman with a glass of sparkling wine.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124465989

Item ID: 2124465989

Creative colorful design. Male hand holding wine glass with drawn cartoon face isolated over blue background. Concept of celebration, event, holiday, party, alcohol drink. Copy space for ad

Formats

  • 6500 × 7500 pixels • 21.7 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 867 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 434 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton Vierietin

Anton Vierietin