Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
creative Autumn composition made of beautiful flowers and lights on bokeh light background. Floristic decoration. Natural floral background. copy space for text and quote. glittering flowers wallpaper
Formats
8000 × 4616 pixels • 26.7 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 577 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 289 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG