Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cream white brick wall texture background. Brickwork and stonework flooring backdrop interior design home style vintage old pattern clean with concrete uneven color beige bricks stack decoration.
Formats
5128 × 3437 pixels • 17.1 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 670 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG