Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Cracow, Malopolska, Poland - 03.10.2020: Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children camp out in the halls and corridors of railway station. Some of them waiting for the trains.
Formats
4632 × 2634 pixels • 15.4 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 569 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 285 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG