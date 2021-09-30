Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085776977
Cpu microprocessor cpu of a computer or laptop close-up. Semiconductors, pins and connectors. Gold-colored contacts on the processor. Closeup
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amdbackgroundboardcentralcentral processing unitchipcircuitcloseclose-upcloseupcomponentcomputercomputer hardwarecomputingconnectioncontactcorecpudatadesktopdetaildevicedigitalelectronicelementequipmenthardwareindustryinformationintellaptopmacromemorymicromicrochipmicroprocessormotherboardpartpcpinprocessingprocessorsemiconductorsocketsystemtechtechnologytransistorunit
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist