Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081984452
Cozy winter retro decorations with round metal Rudolph bells. Rustic Christmas tree festive decorations with snow, vintage look.
Netherlands
O
By O de R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ballbellsbranchcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas bellschristmas treeclose-upcloseupcolorcozycozy decorationdecemberdecordecoratingdecorationsevefestivefirfur-treegiftgoldhangingholidaysneedlenew yearornamentornamentspineredround bellsrudolph bellsrusticseasonshinysnowsnowy sprucesprucetoytraditiontraditionaltwigvintagevintage christmaswinter
Similar images
More from this artist