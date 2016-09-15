Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cozy still life with candles, pumpkin, cinnamon sticks and autumn leaves at beige table blanket with sunlight. Seasonal hygge decoration with shadow. Top view.
Formats
4420 × 3754 pixels • 14.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 849 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 425 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG