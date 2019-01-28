Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cozy puffy armchair art deco style in blue velvet on brass legs with clipping path isolated on white background. Series of furniture, front view
Edit
Stylish blue fabric sofa with wooden legs isolated on white background. Fashionable comfortable single piece of furniture. Velvet sofa. Luxury couch front view. Interior object. Series of furniture
armchair. Modern designer chair on white background. Texture chair.
blue sofa isolated with clipping path
A modern turquoise sofa isolated with clipping path.
Patterned cushions on sofa next to wooden table and plant in dark apartment interior. White background. Real photo
Armchair
armchair. Modern designer chair on white background. Texture chair.

See more

1117585790

See more

1117585790

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143847915

Item ID: 2143847915

Cozy puffy armchair art deco style in blue velvet on brass legs with clipping path isolated on white background. Series of furniture, front view

Formats

  • 2200 × 2200 pixels • 7.3 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Artem Avetisyan

Artem Avetisyan