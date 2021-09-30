Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095288585
The coypu (Myocastor coypus), also known as the nutria in the Hod Hasharon Lake Park, Sharon, Israel
Israel
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanimal migrationanimalsbird in citybirdwatchingbluecormorantcoypudivingegretendemic birdfaunafeatherfishfisherfishingflyheronisraelkingfisherlakemediterraneanmigrationnaturalnaturenestlingnight-heronnutriaobservationornithologypied kingfisherplumageratriverriver kingfisherriver ratsnowy egretwatchingwaterwater birdwaterbirdswhitewildwild animalwild birdwildernesswildlifewingwingsyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist