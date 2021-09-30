Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090970979
The coworkers' team and colleague brainstormed, discussing a marketing strategy, ideas collaboration, and business project planning at an office's conference table in the staff meeting workplace.
t
By tigercat_lpg
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbossbrainstormingbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancaucasiancollaboratecolleaguecompanyconferencecorporatecoworkerdiscussingdiscussiondiversityfemalegroupideasjoblaptopmalemanagermarketingmeetingmenmultiracialoccupationofficeparticipatepeoplepersonplanningprofessionalprojectstaffstrategytabletalkingteamteamworktogethertogethernesswomenworkworkerworkingworkplaceworkspaceyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist