Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100419056
Covid-19, pandemic and quarantine concept. Stylish coquettish woman in medical mask and trench coat, fixing her curly hairstyle and smiling, red background
UKRAINE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractiveauthenticbackgroundbeautifulbeautycandidcaucasiancoatconceptconfidentcovid-19curlycuteemotioneuropeanfacefashionfemalegirlhairstylehappyhealthhealthcareindoorlifelifestylelipslockdownmakeupmaskmedicalnaturalofferpandemicportraitprettypromoquarantinerealredsassyshoppingsmilingsocial distancingspringstylishviruswomanyoung
Categories: Celebrities, Interiors
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist