Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081013733
COVID-19 long-haul covid symptoms symbol. White card with words Long-haul covid-19 symptoms. Doctor hand, pen, blue background, copy space. Medical, COVID-19 long-haul covid symptoms concept.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alertback painbrain fogbreathbreathlessnesscautionchest tightnesscognitive impairmentconcentrationcongestioncoronaviruscovidcovid 19covid-19covid19deliriumdepressiondiseasehaulersheadachehealthhealth carehealthcareheart palpitationsillnessinformationinsomnialonglong haullong-haullow fevermedicalmedicinememory issuesnerve difficultiesnumbnessongoing symptomspermanent damagepsychiatric symptomsrashsequelaeshortnesssicknesssore throatsymptomsymptomssyndromeunwellword
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist