COVID-19 detected, laboratory report of COVID-19 testing by using RT-PCR method, the result showed detected or positive, sample from nasopharyngeal swab
Hypothyroidism result with blood sample tube
Blood sample tube positive with COVID-19 virus or novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China
Hepatitis C virus positive test result with blood sample tube
Hepatitis C virus negative test result with blood sample tube
Blood sample tube with abnormal thyroid hormone test result
Hepatitis B virus positive test result with blood sample tube
Blood sample with thyroglobulin antibody and microsomal antibody testing results

465481124

465481124

2130401177

Item ID: 2130401177

Formats

  • 4255 × 2837 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jarun Ontakrai

Jarun Ontakrai