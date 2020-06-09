Images

Covid vaccine vial and syringe - labs photo with blue background. Covid-19 treatment vial on a glass surface. Antivirus solution set includes coronavirus vaccine bottle and inoculation syringe.
Image of covid 19 vaccine. Healthcare and Medical concept
Vaccine and syringe injection against blue background. Coronavirus vaccine. COVID-19 immunization. Healthcare and medical concept. Copy space, front view.
Coronavirus vaccine with medical health care concept
Coronavirus vaccine with medical health care concept
Ampoules with a vaccine against coronavirus infection COVID-19 and a syringe close-up on a light blue background
Vaccination against coronavirus COVID-19. Ampoule and syringe close-up. Concept
Coronavirus vaccine vials. Corvid 19 vaccination with vaccine glass bottles, syringes and protective face masks. Blue background.

1912946956

1912946956

2124476171

Item ID: 2124476171

Covid vaccine vial and syringe - labs photo with blue background. Covid-19 treatment vial on a glass surface. Antivirus solution set includes coronavirus vaccine bottle and inoculation syringe.

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aha-Soft

Aha-Soft