Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Couples who pray together, stay together. Cropped shot of a senior couple praying outdoors.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4912 × 6996 pixels • 16.4 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
702 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
351 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG