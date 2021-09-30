Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091170086
The couple relaxing and playing VR goggles and using futuristic tablet at home. the concept of metaverse, versual reality, future, technology, and internet of things.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dactivityapartmentblockchainsclosenesscolourscontrolcoolcouplecybercyberspacedevicedigitalenjoymententertainmentequipmentexcitedfightfocusedfuturisticgamegamergoggleshappyheadsetindoorsinnovationlifestylemanmetaversemodernnftpersonplayingrealityroomsimulationteamtechnologythree-dimensionalvideovirtualvisionvisualvrvr glasseswearablewirelesswomanyoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist