Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086690561
A couple of Plain Parakeet perched on branch. Species Brotogeris tyrica. It is a parakeet typical of the Brazilian Atlantic forest. Birdwatching. Birding. Parrot.
Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
avianbackgroundbeakbiodiversitybirdbranchbrazilbrightbrotogeriscleaning featherscolorcolorfulecologyenvironmentexoticfaunafeatherforestfreefreedomgreengreen birdgreen parakeetgreen plumageisolatedleafnaturalnatureparakeetparrotperchedpetplainplumageportraitpreeningpsittacidaepsittaciformespsittaculasingingsmallspeakingtreetropicaltropicswhitewildwildlifewingwood
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist