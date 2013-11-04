Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A couple have a picnic under cherry blossoms on the meadow by Shinsakai riverbank in Kakamigahara-shi, Gifu, Japan. Sakura Hanami (admiring cherry blossoms) is a traditional leisure activity in spring
Formats
4954 × 3302 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG