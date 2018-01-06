Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cottage cheese fritters with blueberries on ceramic blue plate on concrete background. Healthy calcium breakfast, lunch or snack. Traditional russian food. Close up
Formats
4767 × 2523 pixels • 15.9 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 529 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 265 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG