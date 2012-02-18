Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Costus spicatus, barbatus also known as spiked spiralflag ginger, Pacing Pentul Merah, Indian head ginger is a species of herbaceous plant in the Costaceae family, blossoming flower and green leaves
red flower
flower & greern
Costus speciosus Smith.
Crape ginger, Malay ginger, Spiral Flag, Wild ginger
ant on zingiber red garden
Red flowers on green leaves

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123837030

Item ID: 2123837030

Costus spicatus, barbatus also known as spiked spiralflag ginger, Pacing Pentul Merah, Indian head ginger is a species of herbaceous plant in the Costaceae family, blossoming flower and green leaves

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

wong gebang

wong gebang