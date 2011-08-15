Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The cosmetologist wipes the patient's face after the procedure of filling the nasolacrimal furrow and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl. Modern cosmetology.
Beautiful women in warm clothing on a white background.
Portrait of teenager girl in winter clothes
Young girl in warm clothes
Asian woman apply hydrogel face mask, young woman wrap towel on head doing morning skin care routine concept on white background
Beautiful woman in autumn hat on a white background. Autumn warm clothes
Young Doubt Chef Girl with Egg
Young ill unhappy woman holding thermometer in her mouth

See more

233971828

See more

233971828

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132706253

Item ID: 2132706253

The cosmetologist wipes the patient's face after the procedure of filling the nasolacrimal furrow and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl. Modern cosmetology.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4016 × 6016 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov