Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cosmetologist doing painful lip augmentation procedure with hyaluronic acid. The beautician pierces lips by needle. Woman suffering subcutaneous injection to increase lips shape with dermal filler.
Patient child sleeping on hospital bed with saline solution intravenous
The girl at the reception at the beautician. The process of mesotarpia with the introduction of serum under the skin.
Beautician does facial skin cleansing for his client. Cleansing the skin with special tools. Facial cleansing mask.
close-up. microneedle RF lifting procedure. Hardware cosmetology. Beautician conducts a facial rejuvenation procedure for a bald woman.
doctor in rubber gloves / concept sterility purity, medical clinic, laboratory, gloves on the hands of a doctor
Dentist doing a dental treatment on a female patient. Dentist examining a patient's teeth in modern dentistry office
Doctor in Gown Uniform while Working with Women Face

See more

1133701403

See more

1133701403

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133668203

Item ID: 2133668203

Cosmetologist doing painful lip augmentation procedure with hyaluronic acid. The beautician pierces lips by needle. Woman suffering subcutaneous injection to increase lips shape with dermal filler.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5720 × 3806 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alina Troeva

Alina Troeva