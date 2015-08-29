Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cosmetologist doing painful lip augmentation procedure with hyaluronic acid. The beautician pierces lips by needle. Woman suffering subcutaneous injection to increase lips shape with dermal filler.
Cosmetic treatment with injection in a clinic
Elderly patient, being in risk group, receiving Covid-19 vaccine at home.
Doctor using stethoscope to checking senior or elderly old lady woman patient wearing a face mask in hospital for protect infection Covid-19 Coronavirus.
Cosmetic treatment with injection in a clinic
Cosmetic treatment with injection in a clinic
Cosmetic treatment with injection in a clinic
Senior male with bad teeth. Examination at the dentist. Dental diseases curing methods.

See more

604410773

See more

604410773

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133668189

Item ID: 2133668189

Cosmetologist doing painful lip augmentation procedure with hyaluronic acid. The beautician pierces lips by needle. Woman suffering subcutaneous injection to increase lips shape with dermal filler.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alina Troeva

Alina Troeva