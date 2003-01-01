Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cosmetics for makeup on a gray stone isolated on a beige background: mascara, lipstick, red and black nail polish on beige background. Unbranded bottles in mockup style
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2058007013

Stock Photo ID: 2058007013

Cosmetics for makeup on a gray stone isolated on a beige background: mascara, lipstick, red and black nail polish on beige background. Unbranded bottles in mockup style

Photo Formats

  • 4584 × 3056 pixels • 15.3 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Natalia Belay

Natalia Belay