Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cosmetic procedure for filling the nasolacrimal furrow and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl. Modern cosmetology.
Cosmetic procedure for correction of cheekbones with the help of Botox injections. Woman asian doctor punctures botox in the cheekbone of a young woman
During process. Male dentist examining teeth of his female blond-haired client.
Cosmetology Procedure. Woman Receiving Face Skin Lift Injections
Beautiful Woman with Medical healthy beauty Injection Treatment check nose skin shape face before plastic surgery by doctor, Studio lighting white background isolated
Young attractive woman lies on couch next to beautician doctor in special robe who makes an injection of lip fillers
Cosmetic procedure for correction of cheekbones with the help of Botox injections. Woman asian doctor punctures botox in the cheekbone of a young woman
Doctor taking a throat and nasal swab from a patient to test for possible coronavirus infection. Analysis for coronavirus. Covid-19

See more

1866093286

See more

1866093286

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132706277

Item ID: 2132706277

Cosmetic procedure for filling the nasolacrimal furrow and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl. Modern cosmetology.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov