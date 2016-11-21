Images

Cosmetic procedure for filling the nasolacrimal furrow and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl. Modern cosmetology.
Mesotherapy. Professional master beautician doing cosmetic procedures with a syringe on the face of a young client. Cosmetic medicine. Facial beauty injection
Lip Augmentation. Woman Getting Beauty Injection For Lips
Cosmetic treatment with injection in a clinic
Painful cosmetic procedure on a woman's face in beauty spa clinic. Closeup doctor hands in gloves doing needle mesotherapy, correction of a nasolabial fold. Industry of beauty
Dentist curing a female patient with drill, closeup.
Woman receiving a botox injection in the lips zone lying on the medical couch
Lip Augmentation. Woman Getting Beauty Injection For Lips

2132706259

Item ID: 2132706259

Cosmetic procedure for filling the nasolacrimal furrow and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl. Modern cosmetology.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov