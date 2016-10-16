Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cosmetic bottles with lid isolated on white background. Bottle with hand sanitizer. Antimicrobial liquid gel. Hand hygiene. Shampoo bottle. Medicine bottle. Liquid soap.
Edit
Plastic bottle of body care and beauty products / studio photography of plastic bottle for shampoo - isolated on white background
blank plastic white bottle
blank plastic white bottle
3D rendering mock-up plastic flat bottle for milk, juice, oil, chemical, medicine, liquid Isolated on White Background
Canister of yogurt isolated on white background
Plastic Water Jug. Empty Water or Liquid Jug. Isolated on white. Room for text.
Juice and milk blank white carton boxes with different view isolated on white.

See more

1754930441

See more

1754930441

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140640999

Item ID: 2140640999

Cosmetic bottles with lid isolated on white background. Bottle with hand sanitizer. Antimicrobial liquid gel. Hand hygiene. Shampoo bottle. Medicine bottle. Liquid soap.

Formats

  • 2400 × 2400 pixels • 8 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Kvakush

Taras Kvakush