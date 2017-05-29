Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cosmetic bottle containers with artificial lavender in paper pot on rustic style, blank label for branding mock-up, natural beauty product concept.
Formats
2937 × 4406 pixels • 9.8 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG