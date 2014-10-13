Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The corydalis flower (fumewort) in April at the Freeden in Bad Iburg, Osnabruecker land, Lower Saxony, attracts numerous visitors within the first April weeks
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

44984590

Stock Photo ID: 44984590

The corydalis flower (fumewort) in April at the Freeden in Bad Iburg, Osnabruecker land, Lower Saxony, attracts numerous visitors within the first April weeks

Photo Formats

  • 4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Shutterschock