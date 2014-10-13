Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The corydalis flower (fumewort) in April at the Freeden in Bad Iburg, Osnabruecker land, Lower Saxony, attracts numerous visitors within the first April weeks
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG