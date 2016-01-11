Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Corrugated glass with backlight. Beautiful light refraction in red, brown, yellow, orange and black colors. Abstract background for self-adhesive films. Ribbed glass surface.
Formats
4000 × 1844 pixels • 13.3 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 461 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 231 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG