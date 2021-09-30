Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092148425
Corroded metal background. Rusted painted metal wall corrosion with streaks of rust in very peri trendy color of the year 2022. background. Color of the year 2022.
d
By dashtik
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractagedbackdropbackgroundclassiccolor of yearcolourconceptconstructioncorrosioncreativedamageddecemberdecorativedesigndirtygrungeholidayindustryironmaterialmetalmetallicmonochromeoldpaintpalettepatternpurpleroughrustrusticrustyseasonsteelsurfacetexturetexturedtonetonedtrendtrendyvery perivintagevioletwallwallpaperweatheredyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist